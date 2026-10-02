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RTS Link now expected to open in Feb 2027 instead of Dec 2026

A new RTS train on the track from Bukit Chagar station in Johor Bahru on July 25.

SINGAPORE – The Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link’s opening will be delayed to February 2027, said RTS Operations (RTSO), the company appointed to run the rail line.

RTSO expects to complete all system tests and trial runs for the cross-border light rail link by Dec 31, 2026, the company said in a statement on Oct 2.

But taking into account time required for third-party safety certification and approval by the RTSO’s grantors, passenger service is currently estimated to start in February 2027, it said.

The line’s opening was previously targeted at the end of December 2026.

The RTSO’s grantors – the authorities which grant it the right to operate – are Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Malaysia’s Ministry of Transport.

In a joint statement on Oct 2, the authorities said they had been informed by the RTSO of its plans to start operations in February 2027.

Infrastructure works on the 4km link between Bukit Chagar station in Johor Bahru and Woodlands North station in Singapore are substantially complete and remain on track, the authorities said.

The authorities added that the revised timeline remains subject to RTSO obtaining independent safety certification for the RTS Link and final regulatory approval.

Both authorities will continue to work with RTSO to facilitate the smooth and safe delivery of the project, they said.

RTSO is a joint venture between SMRT and Malaysian bus and rail operator Prasarana.

The line will carry up to 10,000 passengers an hour in each direction, and the journey is expected to take five minutes.

The authorities have in recent months announced milestones for the link’s completion.

Singapore’s Land Transport Authority in September announced the completion of the RTS Link’s Woodlands North Station.

Earlier in August, Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke said all the station and rail infrastructure on the Malaysian side had been completed.

He said the RTS Link was in its final integration testing stages between Singapore and Malaysia before passenger service is scheduled to begin.

Asked about the fare, Loke said details of the fare and launch date would be jointly announced by the transport ministries of Malaysia and Singapore.

The RTS link will feature co-location of both countries’ customs, immigration and quarantine facilities at each station.

This will allow passengers to undergo both departure and arrival immigration clearance before boarding the train, and no further immigration clearance is required upon disembarkation in the other country.

Both countries passed legislation this year to enable these facilities.

Chinese trainmaker CRRC Zhuzhou builds the trains and German conglomerate Siemens supplies signalling and platform screen doors.