RSAF to have fewer flights during national examinations to address noise concerns

SINGAPORE - The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) will implement flying restrictions during national examinations in response to noise concerns, several MPs announced in Facebook posts.

From the day before four national examinations - the Primary School Leaving Examination, and the GCE O, N and A level examinations - until the end of the examination period, the RSAF will reduce flying frequency and end its night flying activities earlier.

The restrictions will be implemented according to an examination schedule provided by the Ministry of Education, with the exception of emergencies or flights for national security reasons.

This year’s national examinations are scheduled to begin on Sept 14 and will end on Dec 2.

The RSAF's decision was announced by MPs Yeo Wan Ling (Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC), Lim Biow Chuan (Mountbatten SMC) and Lim Wee Kiak (Sembawang GRC).

They had separately posted on their Facebook pages concerns that residents expressed about the noise from aircraft during the examination period.

Noting that RSAF's operations are crucial for national defence, Ms Yeo, who represents residents of Punggol Shore, said the planes that her residents hear are either taking off from or landing at the Paya Lebar Air Base.

She added that the flights are part of their training to maintain the air force's operational readiness.