RSAF servicemen keep up their duties amid pandemic

Being away from home is nothing unusual for air force veteran Vijaikumar, but being on operational duty while isolated at Sembawang Air Base has taken some getting used to.

First Warrant Officer Vijaikumar, who goes by only one name, is an aircrew specialist leader with 127 Squadron, one of the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) units that continue to perform critical functions during the Covid-19 pandemic. This includes operating Chinook helicopters that support search and rescue operations.

1WO Vijaikumar, who has been in the RSAF for 25 years, serves as the pilot's eyes and ears in the helicopter cabin, and operates the hoist that lowers rescue personnel in case the aircraft cannot land.

As a precaution, he and other servicemen in his squadron have had to stay on base. "By and large, the work processes have not changed so much, but it took us some time to get used to the new living conditions," said the 45-year-old in a video call last Friday.

Service personnel eat and shower at staggered times and wear a mask wherever they go.

That means wearing a mask even while working under the hot sun, said Military Expert 1 Nigel Tan, an engineer with 806 Squadron.

"Sometimes, it is quite hard to breathe when the mask is drenched with sweat," he added.

ME1 Tan, 27, volunteered to be in the first batch to stay on base and is now about a week into his second duty cycle, which can last from two to four weeks. "I wanted to do my part. I believed it would be a good experience and a good time for me to bond with my colleagues," he said.

Apart from additional safe distancing measures, daily routines at the two squadrons have remained largely the same.

Captain Trixie Tang, a Chinook pilot, noted: "We still have to maintain our flying training so that we are able to hone our competencies. We also have to continue training up the next generation of pilots."

Service personnel can make video calls to their families from designated areas at the base.