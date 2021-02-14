RSAF scrambled fighter planes in response to a suspicious aircraft

Fighter aircraft were scrambled in response to a potential air threat yesterday morning, the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) said.

"Some of you might have heard us flying this morning. Our fighter aircraft were scrambled in response to a potential air threat," said RSAF in a Facebook post.

The RSAF said it responds to and investigates more than 350 suspicious air threats on any given year to protect Singapore's skies.

Yesterday, it scrambled its F-15SG fighter aircraft at about 11.20am in response to a suspicious aircraft.

"Our airmen and women responded immediately and the aircraft took off within minutes," it said. "After investigating and ensuring that our security is not compromised, our aircraft subsequently stood down."

The RSAF also thanked its crew: "Our airmen and women stand ready to defend our skies 24/7, so that we can celebrate the festivities and enjoy the holidays with our loved ones.

"A big thank you to our crew who are ever ready to defend our skies. Salute!"

In March 2019, two RSAF F-16 fighter jets escorted a Singapore Airlines flight from Mumbai, after a caller claimed that there was a bomb on board.

An incident in 2018 involved a passenger on a Scoot flight bound for Hat Yai in Thailand.

He was unhappy when told he had to check in his carry-on bag. Then, when the plane was airborne, he joked that there was a bomb in it. The plane made a U-turn with RSAF fighter jets scrambled to escort it back.

Hsu Chun Meng was later fined $4,500 for breaching the Protection from Harassment Act by using threatening words to cause alarm.

Cheryl Tan