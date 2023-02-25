RSAF’s ‘game-changing’ F-35B fighter jets come after rigorous evaluation

SINGAPORE - The decision to add eight more F-35B Joint Strike Fighters to the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) comes at an opportune time when the order pipeline has matured, bringing costs down, the Ministry of Defence has said.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen’s announcement at the debate on his ministry’s budget on Friday means Singapore will have a dozen of what is considered the world’s most modern fighter jet by 2030, which will enhance not just the air force but the SAF’s capabilities.

In an interview with the media, the head of RSAF’s Air Plans Department Colonel Daxson Yap said the F-35B’s “game-changing” suite of advanced sensors means the jets are able to not only collect a wide range of battlefield information but share it with other friendly units, multiplying the effectiveness of the SAF’s various forces.

“It’s a given that the air force and SAF of the future will be more networked, and we fight as one system,” he said.

Mindef said the purchase of the additional F-35Bs come after it had conducted a comprehensive evaluation process of the platform, which consists of technical and operational exchanges with existing F-35 users, such as at the multilateral Exercise Pitch Black in 2022.

“Since committing to the acquisition in 2020, we have gained exclusive access to F-35 information and facilities,” said Major Zhang Jianwei, who heads the RSAF’s Next-Generation Project Office. “That has provided us with essential information to complete our evaluation.”

Besides having exercised with other F-35 operators, RSAF personnel have trained with the US Marine Corps and their F-35B fighters at the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma in Arizona and visited maker Lockheed Martin’s production factory in Texas to understand the jet’s maintenance and engineering requirements.

RSAF pilots had also evaluated the F-35’s avionics such as the communications and navigation systems, and its helmet mounted display system, Dr Ng said on Friday as he called the F-35 “the best choice to meet our defence needs now and in the future”.

Such opportunities have given the RSAF valuable insights into how its can best harness the full suite of F-35 capabilities, said Maj Zhang.

Buying the planes now is also a calculated move to take advantage of economies of scale reached as more countries have ordered the aircraft, said Mindef.

“It will also serve as a hedge against supply chain risks, given what is happening elsewhere in the world,” the Col Yap.

The maintenance cost of the fifth generation fighter jets have also come down, according to Ang Jer Yang, the Director of Air Systems at the Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA).

In 2019, Dr Ng had said the unit price of the F-35 ranges from US$90 million to US$115 million per aircraft, comparable to what Singapore paid for its F-15SG multi-role fighters.

He added that the total cost of ownership of a fleet of F-35s, including maintenance, would be similar to the F-15SGs, but that Mindef was working with the US Department of Defense to “optimise operating and maintenance costs”.