RSAF evacuates 2 crew members from commercial vessels

A crew member on a commercial vessel was evacuated by the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) last Monday.

The crew member, who was on board the vessel about 100km off the coast of Singapore, was experiencing sudden memory loss and had no immediate history of trauma, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said in a statement on Saturday.

The day after the incident, during the Hari Raya Haji holiday, the RSAF's search-and-rescue team, Rescue 10, evacuated a second crew member who was on another commercial vessel about 3km off the coast of Singapore and was experiencing chest pains.

Both were taken to Singapore General Hospital, where they are reportedly conscious and in stable condition.

Two photographs of last Tuesday's rescue were posted on the RSAF's Facebook page.

In one of them, a Super Puma helicopter was seen landing on an open field. An individual was carried off the rescue helicopter on a stretcher in the other photo.

"We wish the two individuals a speedy recovery," said the RSAF in the Facebook post.

On average, the RSAF responds to about two search-and-rescue activations a month.

"A team of RSAF air crew, ground crew and medical personnel are on standby 24/7 in order to respond swiftly for life-saving missions whenever called upon," said Mindef in the statement.