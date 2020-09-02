RSAF cutting flights to reduce noise during exam period

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) will implement flying restrictions during national examinations in response to noise concerns, several MPs announced in Facebook posts.

From the day before four national examinations - the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE), and the O, N and A-level exams - until the end of the examination period, the RSAF will reduce flying frequency and end its night flying activities earlier.

The restrictions will be implemented according to an examination schedule provided by the Ministry of Education (MOE), with the exception of emergencies or flights for national security reasons.

This year's national examinations are scheduled to begin on Sept 14 and will end on Dec 2.

The RSAF's decision was announced by MPs, Ms Yeo Wan Ling (Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC), Mr Lim Biow Chuan (Mountbatten) and Dr Lim Wee Kiak (Sembawang GRC). Ms Yeo and Mr Lim had separately mentioned on their Facebook pages concerns residents had expressed about the noise from aircraft during the examination period.

This is not the first time aircraft noise concerns during the exam period have been raised. In a 2011 response to a Forum letter to The Straits Times titled "Silence please, at least for PSLE", the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said that it coordinates with the MOE to ensure that RSAF training would not cause disruption to all national level exams, including the PSLE.

Dr Lim and Ms Yeo said that such arrangements have been made by RSAF for years.

"We have always been concerned that the helicopters from Sembawang Air Base should not be flying during examination periods, especially during the oral and listening comprehension exams," Dr Lim said.

Mindef said the RSAF needs to continue flying in local airspace to keep its pilots proficient and maintain operational readiness in order to safeguard Singapore's skies. It added that the RSAF conducts most of the local flying over waters rather than over land to mitigate the impact of aircraft noise on the public.