RP student, a stroke survivor, wins award for designing tool for people with disabilities

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The TL;DR: Liu Yin Rui suffered a stroke when he was nine years old that left him partially paralysed on the left side of his body. Hoping to help others who suffer from health challenges, the Republic Polytechnic student designed a modular urine bag hanger for people with disabilities.

SINGAPORE – While doing his homework one day, Liu Yin Rui suddenly experienced a bad headache and blurred vision.

Before he could get to his dad to let him know that he was feeling ill, he collapsed and remained unconscious for three days. He had suffered a stroke.