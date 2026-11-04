RP student, a stroke survivor, wins award for designing tool for people with disabilities
The TL;DR: Liu Yin Rui suffered a stroke when he was nine years old that left him partially paralysed on the left side of his body. Hoping to help others who suffer from health challenges, the Republic Polytechnic student designed a modular urine bag hanger for people with disabilities.
- Liu Yin Rui, a Republic Polytechnic student, won the 2026 RP Character Award after overcoming a childhood stroke that left him with left-sided hemiplegia.
- He created a modular urine bag hanger for wheelchair users after volunteering at AWWA and hearing about problems with urine bags that were not secure and difficult to transport.
- The design took nine months to develop and is in active use at AWWA. Liu has also returned to study and has excelled academically.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – While doing his homework one day, Liu Yin Rui suddenly experienced a bad headache and blurred vision.
Before he could get to his dad to let him know that he was feeling ill, he collapsed and remained unconscious for three days. He had suffered a stroke.