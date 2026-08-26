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Royal Caribbean’s Voyager of the Seas to set sail from Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia

The ship’s new season, running from October 2027 to April 2028, offers everything from two-night short escapes to 15-night destination-rich journeys.

SINGAPORE – Travellers seeking to unwind on the high seas can now look forward to Royal Caribbean ’s Voyager of the Seas sailing from Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia.

The ship’s new season, running from October 2027 to April 2028 , offers everything from two-night short escapes to 15-night destination-rich journeys.

Passengers can choose from itineraries exploring Australia, New Zealand, South-east Asia, China, Japan and South Korea.

Highlights of the upcoming season include:

A 10-night Christmas sailing from Sydney through New Zealand, featuring Milford Sound.

A five-night getaway from Singapore to Hong Kong with a stopover at Ho Chi Minh City.

Chinese New Year four- to five-night itineraries from Hong Kong to Japan’s Ishigaki and Okinawa, including select overnight stays in Okinawa.

On board, passengers can also enjoy a wide range of activities including a surf simulator, waterslides, a rock-climbing wall, an ice-skating rink, a nine-hole mini-golf course and even a glow-in-the-dark laser tag battle among many others.

For dining, guests can unwind with Italian fare, steakhouses, Japanese cuisine and extensive buffet selections.

Bookings for Voyager’s journeys departing from Singapore, Hong Kong, Brisbane and Sydney can be made on the Royal Caribbean’s website starting Aug 26 .

A wide range of activities, including a surf simulator, waterslides, a rock-climbing wall, an ice-skating rink, and a mini-golf course, is available on board the ship. PHOTO: ROYAL CARIBBEAN

These upcoming offerings are part of the cruise line’s largest Asia-Pacific season to date.

The broader line-up also features the Navigator of the Seas sailing year-round from Singapore starting in October, the newly amplified Ovation of the Seas sailing from Brisbane, and the Anthem of the Seas sailing from Sydney.

Additionally, the Spectrum of the Seas will sail from Shanghai and Hong Kong to destinations across Japan, South Korea and Vietnam.

“Asia is home to remarkable destinations, flavours and cultures the world over wants to experience,” said Ben Bouldin, Royal Caribbean’s president of Greater China and managing director of Asia.

Singapore is betting on cruise projects to boost tourism and has diversified its sailing options since 2025, with new ships making the Republic their home port.

That year, Singapore recorded 375 cruise ship calls, with passenger numbers exceeding two million.