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Royal Caribbean’s Navigator of the Seas’ Singapore season will be year-round from October

The ship will offer short getaways from Singapore to popular destinations in Vietnam, Malaysia, and Thailand.

SINGAPORE – Royal Caribbean’s Navigator of the Seas, which was previously on a six-month seasonal deployment , will call Singapore home for a year from October .

In a statement on Aug 13, the cruise operator said Navigator’s Singapore season would be extended through to October 2027 .

Beginning in October 2026, travellers can look forward to two- to five-night getaways from Singapore to destinations across Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand, including cities such as Penang, Port Klang near Kuala Lumpur, and Phuket.

The major cruise line is also offering a 12-night journey from Tokyo to Singapore.

“Royal Caribbean’s decision to extend Navigator of the Seas from a six-month seasonal deployment to a year-round home port reflects their continued confidence in Singapore as a leading cruise hub in Asia,” said Chitra Rajesh Kumar , director of the Singapore Tourism Board’s cruise division.

“The extension is testament to Singapore’s long-standing partnership with Royal Caribbean and offers visitors opportunities to discover Singapore’s vibrant city experiences and explore the rich diversity of South-east Asia, all within the same cruise holiday.”

Ben Bouldin, Royal Caribbean’s president of Greater China and managing director Asia, added: “With thrilling activities, world-class entertainment and dining onboard, Navigator of the Seas delivers the ultimate action-packed holiday in South-east Asia.”

Onboard, travellers can look forward to a kids’ aquapark featuring the longest waterslide at sea measuring over 245m, participate in an escape room, or play glow-in-the-dark laser tag.

Guests can also unwind on a Caribbean-inspired pool deck with tropical cocktails, enjoy original productions in the theatre or ice skate.

On board the Navigator, travellers can enjoy a Caribbean-inspired pool deck, glow-in-the-dark laser tag and a kids’ aquapark featuring the longest waterslide at sea. PHOTO: ROYAL CARIBBEAN

Royal Caribbean will be at Singapore’s Natas travel fair from Aug 21 to 23, where visitors can learn more about the Navigator and the upcoming Voyager of the Seas Asia-Pacific sailings.

Bookings for the Navigator will open on the cruise line’s website starting Aug 19 .

The Straits Times has contacted Royal Caribbean for more information .

Betting on cruise projects to boost tourism, Singapore has diversified its sailing options since 2025, with new ships making the Republic their home port.

That year, Singapore recorded 375 cruise ship calls, with passenger numbers exceeding two million.