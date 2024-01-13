Robots in pest control: Spotting rats, repelling snakes

SINGAPORE - With a new predator on his tail, Jerry has more than just Tom to worry about.

Robots here are turning into pest controllers and helping to detect rodents lurking in false ceilings and other areas out of sight.

The shoebox-size, radio-controlled bots are fitted with cameras on each end to stream footage from dark and cramped spaces.

With eyes glued to a screen, human pest controllers scan the footage for any sign of rat infestation, like gnaw marks or droppings, while guiding the robot over cables and other obstacles nestled in the ceiling layer.

Pest control company Verminator was an early adopter of the tech developed and built by the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD).

The firm has been using the bots since 2020 to make the job easier for workers, who are getting harder to come by, as well as to help make it safer.

Verminator assistant director Brian Ong said the use of a robot means only one worker, instead of a pair, needs to be deployed to inspect false ceilings for their clients in each check, allowing the firm to tackle more jobs.

Commonly found in modern structures, false ceilings are installed below the main ceiling to allow lights and other electrical fixtures to be suspended from above, while hiding unsightly wires and pipes within them.

But the dark and cool layer also serves as an ideal home for pests like rats, which can wreak havoc by chewing through cables or spreading viruses.

It can take hours to inspect the area of the ceiling visible from each hatch, said Mr Ong, adding that a worker would have to climb a ladder, shine a torch and carefully look for signs of infestation, while another supports the ladder.

“It sounds simple, but in places like convention halls, the whole process can take half a day or longer,” he said. “The men also have to climb to very high places, so it is not always safe.”

His team has deployed the pest control bots to support all operations involving false ceilings, which account for at least half of their inspections in homes, offices and convention centres, among other locations.

“Robots can eventually help us to cover more ground in a shorter timeframe,” said Mr Ong. “It has always been challenging to get enough manpower across many industries, and it is the same with pest control.”

SUTD’s bots have also been used in a trial with Tampines Town Council.