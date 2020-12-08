Robots enhance security, info services at Our Tampines Hub

Visitors to Our Tampines Hub in the past few months might have seen high-tech additions to the integrated community and lifestyle hub - two robots named Crystal and Oscar.

Crystal, a security and concierge device, roams the ground-floor interior, providing visitors with directory information and allowing real-time conversations with customer service officers. Oscar provides surveillance outdoors.

Equipped with 360-degree cameras and sensors, the robots can detect incidents such as overcrowding and smoking, and send the information to the Smart Command Operations Centre where a human team decides where to deploy security personnel, Certis Group said in a statement last week.

The robots are also equipped with facial recognition systems which, together with the on-board cameras, help them locate missing persons based on photos provided.

Our Tampines Hub is the latest to automate its concierge and surveillance operations, after similar robots were rolled out at Jewel Changi Airport and National University Health System hospitals this year.

After a six-month trial, Crystal and Oscar were launched last Thursday as part of Certis' Smart Networked Security solution, which comprises robots and data analytics platform Mozart.

"Smart Networked Security is our next-generation solution that can help businesses like Our Tampines Hub in terms of securing high-density spaces through the integration of robots, artificial intelligence and, more importantly, skilled manpower," said Certis chief digital officer Fuji Foo.

Mr Vincent Chang, the hub's deputy director of facilities management, said: "We see an average of about 1.5 million visitors every month. With multiple F&B outlets, a hawker centre and a 24-hour supermarket in addition to a large number of visitors, safety and security in the hub is crucial."

According to Certis, high-density communal spaces such as Our Tampines Hub face challenges such as a lack of total visibility and difficulty in tracking lost children. Crystal and Oscar increase patrolling in large-scale areas and relay information in real time, allowing for a quicker response time.

Having the robots patrolling alongside security officers can also provide added security and visibility to the venue, Certis said.

Visitors could enjoy greater convenience, as they can get information on hub events from Crystal, which roves around, instead of having to locate the concierge in the 5.7ha space.

The shift to automation at Our Tampines Hub will help increase the productivity of the security workforce and allow them to take on higher-value tasks such as making decisions based on Mozart's data output.

Mr Chang said: "Crystal and Oscar give Our Tampines Hub a much needed bird's-eye view of our operations by harnessing real-time data insights for greater efficiency and faster response time."