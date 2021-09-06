Tech

Robot on patrol in Toa Payoh Central

  • Published
    37 min ago

It's not quite RoboCop, but a new robot is making its rounds in Toa Payoh Central. The mission: to spot errant smokers, illegal hawkers and e-scooter riders on footpaths, and keep undesirable social behaviour in check. Xavier, as the robot on wheels is called, has a 360-degree field of vision and can see in the dark. It was developed by the Home Team Science and Technology Agency, in partnership with the Agency for Science, Technology and Research, to help improve operational efficiency and reduce manpower needs for foot patrols.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 06, 2021, with the headline 'Robot on patrol in Toa Payoh Central'.
