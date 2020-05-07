Robinsons to shutter Jem outlet in August

Department store chain Robinsons will soon be closing its outlet at Jem shopping mall.

The company announced yesterday that it would exit the mall at the end of August following amiable discussions with the mall's landlord, Lendlease.

Discussions have been ongoing since last November.

The closure of the store, which opened at Jem in 2013, will leave Robinsons with two other outlets, at The Heeren and Raffles City Shopping Centre.

To reach out to more customers online, Robinsons launched its digital Robinsons Department Store on e-commerce marketplace LazMall last month.

Robinsons is owned by Dubai-based Al-Futtaim Group.

A Robinsons spokesman told The Straits Times: "The retail scene has changed dramatically over the past decade, and our business decisions are always heavily weighed, considering multiple factors.

"Within the Singapore context, having multiple large-scale destination department stores was no longer a sustainable option."

In response to questions about what will happen to staff at the Jem outlet, the Robinsons spokesman said the company is working with staff to move them to other Robinsons outlets, to other brands under the Al-Futtaim Group, which include Marks & Spencer and Zara, or to help them find other employment with Jem.

Robinsons is not the first department store chain to experience a store closure due to the challenging retail landscape here.

Earlier this year, Isetan shuttered its outlet at Jurong's Westgate mall and Metro closed its flagship store at The Centrepoint last year after five years as the mall's anchor tenant. John Little closed its last outlet in Singapore in 2016.

Established in 1858, Robinsons has been at Raffles City Shopping Centre since 2001 and its 186,000 sq ft flagship at The Heeren opened in 2013. Its flagship outlet was previously located at The Centrepoint for 31 years, until 2014.