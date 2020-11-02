Robinsons store closures: How other major Singapore department stores are faring

SINGAPORE - The battered retail sector claimed another casualty last Friday (Oct 30) when Robinson's announced that it will be closing the shutters of its last two stores here at The Heeren and Raffles City Shopping Centre.

The demise of the 162-year-old retailer sends a clear signal that the traditional department store model has fallen behind the times, amid changing consumer preferences and the rise of e-commerce, said retail experts.

Questions now abound on how other major department store chains are doing.

Mr Lucas Tok, a lecturer and marketing competency lead at Singapore Polytechnic's Business School, said that it is increasingly pertinent for departmental stores to differentiate themselves by maximising the quality of the products they offer, and the element of "play" in the shopping experience.

"In Alibaba stores in China, for instance, people can try on lipsticks of different shades through augmented reality toilet mirrors, which prompts them to purchase a tube from a vending machine later if they like how they look. This motivates people to shop and helps them have fun with it instead of waiting for them to walk into stores," he said.

Isetan

Isetan Singapore reported in August that it had sunk into the red in the first half of this year with a net loss of $317,000, compared with a net profit of $1.6 million in the same period a year earlier.

This was due mainly to a decline in sales, as well as impairment losses on financial assets, the company had said.

Even so, the Japanese retailer told The Straits Times last Friday that it has no plans to downsize, adding that the department store has been meeting sales expectations.

"Isetan is currently still moving along and we are actually in the midst of expanding our operations, especially (our) online presence," a company spokesman said.

Isetan, which had discontinued operations for its Westgate outlet in March, has four remaining outlets here at Shaw House, Parkway Parade, Tampines Mall and Nex.

In 2016, the chain had six stores. It opened its first store here in 1972.

Mr Tok said Isetan continues to draw a loyal following from its annual private sale for members.

"Isetan also offers an array of food products at its supermarket in Scotts which gives customers a fuller retail experience, and unique Japanese goods that differentiate it from other department stores," he added.

BHG

Department store BHG said the number of visitors in its stores, since the start of phase two on June 19, is 50 per cent to 60 per cent lower compared to the same period last year.

The retailer's chief financial officer Jheeva Subramanian said BHG will keep all five of its stores, but had to reduce headcount as part of cost-cutting measures. He declined to reveal how many people were let go in the process.

BHG opened its first store in Singapore in 1995 and has five stores here.

For the fiscal year 2019, BHG Singapore fell into a loss after tax from continuing operations of $2.3 million, The Business Times reported. Its profits have been narrowing since 2016.

Nonetheless, Mr Subramanian is optimistic that BHG's efforts to reinvent itself, with the launch of its e-commerce platform in June, as well as year-end sale events, will help to boost sales numbers.

"The initial response has been encouraging and the months of July and August saw our trading numbers fare comparatively better than the overall department store performance in Singapore based on Singstat retail statistics. The total transformation plan is scheduled to take 18-24 months to complete," he added.

Ms Esther Ho, the director of Nanyang Polytechnic's School of Business Management said BHG's presence in urban malls, rather than Orchard road, appeals to the localised, domestic market.

She said this may help sustain the store for the next five years but it has to work harder to diversify its products.

"BHG could set up a supermarket to retain its existing customers, or curate their own lifestyle line, for instance, to bring in the younger crowd," Ms Ho said.

Metro

Metro shut its flagship store at The Centrepoint last year, a move it said was part of efforts to rationalise its retail business in response to changing market conditions.

The company shifted its focus to property investment and development in the 1990s, and maintains two stores in Singapore, down from five at its peak in the 1970s.

For its 2019 financial year, parent company Metro Holdings posted $113.4 million in pre-tax profits for its property business, while its retail unit recorded a loss before tax of $6.4 million.

Retail experts have said moves to diversify like what Metro did could help keep department stores afloat.

Metro declined to comment on the performance and plans for its department stores when contacted.

Singapore Polytechnic's Mr Tok said stores like BHG and Metro cater to an older, less tech-savvy crowd, but these people are the most vulnerable group during the pandemic and are least likely to go out.

"These stores will have to figure out how to make it easier for their target audience to continue shopping amid the pandemic," he said.

Tangs

The retailer has tried to stay relevant in recent years. It underwent a $45-million revamp in 2012, which included adding more dining options and curating a mix of international and local brands. It is now known for its wide range of Singapore labels such as Beyond The Vines, In Good Company and Aijek.

In 2015, it relaunched its website to entice online shoppers with a more comprehensive e-commerce section.

When asked how it had been affected by the subdued retail climate and what it was doing to combat this, Tangs declined comment.

Besides its main outlet in Tang Plaza in Orchard Road, Tangs also has a store in VivoCity.

Nanyang Polytechnic's Ms Ho felt that Tangs' efforts might not be enough to sustain it in the long run.

"Stores like Tangs that carry fashion-related products face stiff competition from brands like Zara and H&M. They can continue to experiment with concept stores to appeal to different profiles of customers instead of just targeting those in their 30s and 40s."

Takashimaya

The Japanese department store has been in Singapore for 27 years and spans six levels at Ngee Ann City in Orchard Road.

In 2018, Nikkei Asia reported that the retailer’s sole Singapore store is its only foreign outlet that makes money.

For the year ended 2017, sales for Takashimaya’s Orchard Road store were flat, rising just 0.3 per cent to $644 million from the year before, The Business Times said.

A quarter of sales came from tourists then, with Indonesians leading the pack, followed by the Chinese.

The top contributor to sales in 2017 was its branded boutiques.

The second biggest contributor was the food department.

The retailer did not reply by press time when contacted.

Experts have said that, like Isetan, Takashimaya has an edge with its Japanese offerings.