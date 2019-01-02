Roads closed due to fire at Tuas waste recycling company

Roads were closed and people were advised to stay clear after a fire broke out at a waste recycling company in Tuas yesterday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on its Facebook page that it was alerted to the fire, which occurred at 8 Tuas View Circuit, around 9.40am.

The fire involved plastic waste and tyres, and was found to be burning strongly when the SCDF arrived.

A total of 13 emergency vehicles and about 55 firefighters were deployed.

At the height of the operation, eight water jets and an unmanned firefighting machine were used to bring the fire under control.

Foam was also used during the operation.

Damping-down operations were carried out later.

The police announced that several roads in the surrounding area were closed to facilitate the firefighting operations, including stretches of Tuas South Avenue 7, Tuas South Avenue 3 and Tuas South Avenue 8.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.