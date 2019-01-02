Roads closed due to fire at Tuas waste recycling company

Above: Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers using water jets to contain the fire. Far left and left: SCDF deployed 13 emergency vehicles and about 55 firefighters. At the height of the operation, eight water jets, foam and an unmanned firefi
Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers using water jets to contain the fire.PHOTO: SCDF/FACEBOOK
Above: Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers using water jets to contain the fire. Far left and left: SCDF deployed 13 emergency vehicles and about 55 firefighters. At the height of the operation, eight water jets, foam and an unmanned firefi
SCDF deployed 13 emergency vehicles and about 55 firefighters. At the height of the operation, eight water jets, foam and an unmanned firefighting machine were used.PHOTO: SCDF/FACEBOOK
Above: Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers using water jets to contain the fire. Far left and left: SCDF deployed 13 emergency vehicles and about 55 firefighters. At the height of the operation, eight water jets, foam and an unmanned firefi
SCDF deployed 13 emergency vehicles and about 55 firefighters. At the height of the operation, eight water jets, foam and an unmanned firefighting machine were used.PHOTO: SCDF/FACEBOOK
Published
39 min ago
timgoh@sph.com.sg

Roads were closed and people were advised to stay clear after a fire broke out at a waste recycling company in Tuas yesterday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on its Facebook page that it was alerted to the fire, which occurred at 8 Tuas View Circuit, around 9.40am.

The fire involved plastic waste and tyres, and was found to be burning strongly when the SCDF arrived.

A total of 13 emergency vehicles and about 55 firefighters were deployed.

At the height of the operation, eight water jets and an unmanned firefighting machine were used to bring the fire under control.

Foam was also used during the operation.

Damping-down operations were carried out later.

The police announced that several roads in the surrounding area were closed to facilitate the firefighting operations, including stretches of Tuas South Avenue 7, Tuas South Avenue 3 and Tuas South Avenue 8.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 02, 2019, with the headline 'Roads closed due to fire at Tuas waste recycling company'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content