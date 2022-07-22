Road closures around Marina Bay tomorrow for National Day Parade preview

Several roads and lanes will be closed tomorrow for the National Day Parade (NDP) preview, said the police.

The rehearsal, which is expected to host a capacity crowd, will be held at The Float @ Marina Bay.

During the closures, only authorised vehicles, police and emergency vehicles will have access to the roads. Auxiliary police officers and Singapore Armed Forces marshals will be deployed at the affected junctions to help and direct motorists.

Traffic delays are expected along Raffles Avenue, Temasek Avenue, Bayfront Avenue, Raffles Boulevard, Republic Boulevard, Robinson Road, Cecil Street, Collyer Quay and Nicoll Highway.

Police advise motorists to plan their routes early and avoid these roads. Members of the public travelling to these affected areas are strongly encouraged to use public transport. Motorists going to Suntec City and Marina Square from Raffles Avenue, Raffles Boulevard and Bayfront Avenue are to use alternative routes via Nicoll Highway or Rochor Road leading to Temasek Boulevard.

The public is also strongly advised to refrain from conducting any aerial activities, including flying of unmanned aircraft and kites, and hoisting tethered balloons in the area and its vicinity.

Parking restrictions on the affected roads will be strictly enforced and vehicles found parking illegally or causing obstruction will be towed away.

Members of the public may contact the organiser on 1800-637-2022 for further inquiries.