Road blocks, checks at Shangri-La Hotel for security dialogue from May 31 to June 2

SINGAPORE - Road blocks and tighter security checks are expected at the Shangri-La Hotel Singapore and its surrounding areas from Friday to Sunday (May 31 to June 2).

The police released a traffic and security advisory on Thursday, ahead of the 18th Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual security summit that brings together ministers and delegates from over 50 countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

Motorists are advised to avoid the roads near the Shangri-La Hotel, especially Anderson Road and Orange Grove Road.

They should also plan their journey early as there will be slow-moving traffic, police said.

Those who are heading to Stevens Road from Tanglin Road, Orchard Road from Stevens Road or Balmoral Road should go by Scotts Road instead.

In addition, vehicular traffic in Ardmore Park in the direction of Draycott Drive will be reversed from 11pm on Thursday to 5pm on Sunday to facilitate security arrangements for the dialogue.

Vehicles will not be allowed to turn into Ardmore Park from Anderson Road.

Those heading to Ardmore Park should use Draycott Park or Draycott Drive instead.

The entry of commercial vehicles with registration plates starting with G, W, X and Y into Anderson Road will also be restricted.

Such vehicles should use Ardmore Park via Draycott Drive or Draycott Park to get to Shangri-La Hotel.

As parking facilities within the hotel will be limited, visitors are advised to take public transport or carpool.

Parking restrictions will be strictly enforced, police said.

Vehicles that are found to have been parked indiscriminately will be towed.

With the road blocks and stringent security checks, the public are advised to comply fully with the instructions of the police at designated checkpoints.

During the event period, aerial activities, such as the flying of drones or kites, or hoisting of captive balloons, in the area are strongly discouraged.

"Anyone who engages in activities that compromise security within the area will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law," police said.