Road awakening

Traffic on North Bridge Road on June 5, 1950. The street had been carved out of dense jungle by convicts under Lieutenant Henry Ralfe, an officer who had accompanied Sir Stamford Raffles when he first set foot in Singapore in 1819. It was one of the city's earliest roads.

