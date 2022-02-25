Road along Geylang East Avenue 2 to be closed on March 1 and 2 for Hindu festival of Maha Shivaratri

This is to facilitate the Hindu festival, which will be held over the two days. Access will only be granted to police and other emergency vehicles. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM GOOGLE MAPS
SINGAPORE - The road along Geylang East Avenue 2, situated between Geylang East Central and Geylang East Avenue 3, will be closed to vehicular traffic from 5pm on Tuesday (March 1) to 5am the next day.

This is to facilitate the Hindu festival of Maha Shivaratri, which will be held over the two days, said the police in a statement on Friday (Feb 25).

During the closure, access will only be granted to police and other emergency vehicles.

Auxiliary police officers will be deployed along the affected road to assist and direct motorists.

Parking restrictions along Geylang East Avenue 2 will be strictly enforced. Vehicles found parking illegally or causing obstruction will be towed.

Those who need more information may contact the festival's organiser, Sri Sivan Temple, at 6743 4566 for further enquiries.

