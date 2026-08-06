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River Valley patisserie Pantler, known for Japanese-French desserts, to close on Aug 30

Pantler will continue operating with dine-in and takeaway services running as usual till Aug 30.

SINGAPORE – Cult-favourite patisserie Pantler, known for its elegant Japanese-French desserts, will be closing its doors on Aug 30, unless its owners find a successor to take over the business.

In an Instagram post on Aug 6, the bakery in River Valley said it would close its doors by the end of August unless it found “the right person to continue Pantler’s story”.

In response to queries, co-founder Matthias Phua cited challenges faced by others in the food and beverage industry.

“We’ve come to the difficult decision that Pantler can no longer continue in its current form. Like many other independent players, we’ve faced rising operating costs and a challenging environment over the past few years,” he said.

“So, after giving it a lot of thought, we’ve decided it’s time to explore what’s next rather than continue on the same path.

“We hope to find someone who sees value in continuing the brand, whether that’s an existing operator, a hospitality group or an entrepreneur looking to build on an established business.”

The bakery will continue operating with dine-in and takeaway services running as usual till Aug 30.

Phua started the business with fellow Grand Hyatt Tokyo and Joel Robuchon Singapore alumni Tomoharu Morita in Telok Ayer in 2014. The bakery moved to its premises at 474 River Valley Road in 2021.

The closure of Pantler – a mediaeval term referring to the officer in charge of the bread and pastry room in a royal household – follows that of other pastry stalwarts in Singapore.

Tarte by Cheryl Koh closed down in April after 11 years of operation, while Flor Patisserie closed its last outlet in Siglap in July 2025, 15 years after opening its first outlet in Duxton.