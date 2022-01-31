River Hongbao kicks off at Gardens by the Bay

The annual River Hongbao event to celebrate Chinese New Year kicked off yesterday at Gardens by the Bay, where it was launched by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

The event, which will run until Feb 6, features music, song and dance performances, and amusement rides.

These were not included last year owing to safe distancing concerns.

There are also 30 lanterns, including one of the God of Fortune.

This is the second year that River Hongbao is being held at Gardens by the Bay, after more than a decade at The Float @ Marina Bay.

Those looking to visit can book a time slot for free at the event website (riverhongbao.sg).

Each slot has a maximum capacity of 4,400 visitors, in order to prevent overcrowding. As at yesterday evening, the only remaining slots were for Friday afternoon.

Those who are unable to book slots will still be able to watch the live shows virtually at the River Hongbao Facebook page.

They will also be able to take part in a virtual exhibition at the River Hongbao website.

River Hongbao also has contents and quizzes across Instagram, TikTok and Facebook, and on its website.