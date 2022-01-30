River Hongbao event to celebrate Chinese New Year kicks off at Gardens by the Bay

SINGAPORE - The annual River Hongbao event to celebrate Chinese New Year kicked off on Sunday (Jan 30) at Gardens by the Bay, where it was launched by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

The event, which lasts till Feb 6, features music, song and dance performances, and amusement rides. These were not included last year owing to safe distancing concerns.

There are also 30 life-size lanterns, including one of the God of Fortune.

This is the second year that River Hongbao is being held at Gardens by the Bay, after more than a decade at The Float @ Marina Bay.

Those looking to visit have to book a time slot for free at the River Hongbao website. Each slot has a maximum capacity of 4,400 visitors, in order to prevent overcrowding.

As at Sunday evening, the only remaining slots are on Friday afternoon (Feb 4).

Those who are unable to book slots to visit will still be able to watch the live shows virtually at the River Hongbao Facebook page. They will also be able to take part in a virtual exhibition on the River Hongbao website.

River Hongbao also has contents and quizzes across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and on its website.