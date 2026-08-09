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Risk of haze in Singapore if dry conditions, regional hot spots continue in the coming week: NEA

NEA said it will continue to closely monitor the haze situation and provide further updates if the situation changes.

SINGAPORE – Haze could hit Singapore if dry conditions and hot spots in the region continue in the coming week, said the National Environment Agency (NEA).

Recent dry conditions have resulted in hot spots and smoke plumes over parts of Sumatra and Kalimantan in Indonesia. Under prevailing south-easterly winds, smoke haze could be transported towards Singapore, especially from the hot spots in the southern parts of Sumatra, said NEA.

The dry conditions are expected to continue in the coming week, which could increase the risk of haze if the fires persist, the agency said in a statement on Aug 9.

On Aug 9 at 1pm, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) in the central range of Singapore was at 81, falling within the moderate range, NEA said.

It added that the 28 public agencies that make up the Government’s Haze Task Force are ready to roll out their respective haze action plans if the air quality deteriorates into the unhealthy range – when the 24-hour PSI exceeds 100.

NEA said it will continue to closely monitor the haze situation and provide further updates if the situation changes.

If the 24-hour PSI enters the unhealthy range, NEA will issue daily haze advisories.

The daily haze advisory will include the 24-hour PSI forecast, which can be used by the public to plan their activities and events the next day.

NEA advised members of the public to refer to the current one-hour PM2.5 readings as an indicator of current air quality. They can also refer to the one-hour PM2.5 guide on the NEA website when planning outdoor or strenuous activities.

The one-hour PM2.5 concentration level can be volatile and fluctuate throughout the day based on weather conditions, particularly during periods of transboundary haze, it said.

To minimise the impact of haze, the public can reduce outdoor activities and physical exertion, and drink water to stay hydrated, it added.

Those with pre-existing chronic heart and lung conditions should ensure medication is readily on hand.

Those more vulnerable include the elderly, pregnant women, children and those with pre-existing chronic heart and lung conditions. They should seek medical attention promptly if they develop symptoms or feel unwell, said NEA.

The current air quality readings and public health advisories are available on www.haze.gov.sg, www.nea.gov.sg and the myENV app.