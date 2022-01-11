Rise in number of public healthcare workers abused or harassed

The number of healthcare workers in public institutions who were abused or harassed has risen over the last four years.

There were about 1,400 abuse and harassment cases reported as at end November last year, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung yesterday in a written parliamentary reply to Ms Tin Pei Ling (MacPherson).

This was up from 1,300 cases in 2020, 1,200 cases in 2019 and 1,080 cases in 2018.

Mr Ong said the rising trend could be due to the increase in patients seen in these public healthcare institutions, coupled with rising expectations of patients and their family members for high quality care and service from healthcare staff.

Covid-19 safety precautions like hospital visitation limits may also have resulted in heightened frustration for a handful of patients' families, he added.

In a separate reply, Mr Ong said more public healthcare workers are using counselling services and peer support schemes, adding that this indicates a need to better support the mental well-being of staff as well as rising awareness of support measures available.

In 2019, such services were used around 330 times. This increased to around 890 in 2020 and 1,080 last year.

Responding to questions on how Covid-19 has impacted resignations and recruitment of public healthcare workers, Mr Ong noted that 1,500 doctors, nurses and allied health professionals resigned in the first half of last year, a 4 per cent resignation rate.

While full-year data for 2021 is not yet available, his ministry expects about 3,000 resignations for the year - roughly an 8 per cent attrition rate.

In 2018, 4,600 public healthcare workers resigned. This dipped to 3,700 in 2020. "So resignations were generally on a downward trend before 2021," he said.

Of the 1,500 who resigned in the first half of 2021, more than half were aged 30 to 39, he said. A quarter were aged 20 to 29 and the rest were 40 and above - roughly in line with the age profile of the public healthcare workforce.