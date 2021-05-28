Crime

Rise in cases linked to cryptocurrency

  • Published
    1 hour ago

Crimes involving cryptocurrency investments have soared, with 393 police reports made last year, compared with 125 in 2019 and 15 in 2018. About $29 million was lost in total. Experts say cryptocurrencies, being unregulated, are seen as ideal for illicit practices.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 28, 2021, with the headline 'Rise in cases linked to cryptocurrency'. Subscribe
Topics: 