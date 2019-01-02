Ringing in the New Year with bundles of joy

As revellers celebrated the start of 2019 yesterday, two couples had extra reason to do so as the clock struck midnight.

This year's first New Year's Day baby was born at exactly midnight in KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) to Madam Tian Ning Ning, 31, a surgical nurse, and Mr Wang Mao Song, 33, a technician.

The girl, who has not been named yet, is the couple's first child and was born after about five hours of induced labour.

Madam Tian and Mr Wang were surprised to have the baby on New Year's Day as Madam Tian was expected to give birth on Dec 30.

When the baby did not arrive, the couple made an appointment to induce labour on New Year's Eve as they were afraid that the delay would be bad for their child.

"When I was pushing the baby out, we were all looking at the clock and it happened to show 12am on the dot," said Madam Tian.

"I could hear people wishing one another Happy New Year outside the delivery ward."

AT THE STROKE OF MIDNIGHT When I was pushing the baby out, we were all looking at the clock and it happened to show 12am on the dot. I could hear people wishing one another Happy New Year outside the delivery ward. MADAM TIAN NING NING, whose daughter was initially expected to arrive on Dec 30 and was born after about five hours of induced labour. RELIEF AFTER DIFFICULT PREGNANCY When the baby came out healthy, we were all very relieved and happy. I just hope he will also grow up to be healthy and happy. MR NEO CHING LIANG, whose wife, money changer teller Lee Hui Ling, gave birth to their son Reyes just four seconds after Madam Tian and Mr Wang Mao Song's daughter was born.

Mr Wang said: "Since she was already over the expected due date, as long as she's healthy, all is good for us."

The two permanent residents married in 2012, and have been planning to have a child for more than two years. They struck up an online romance several years ago while Mr Mao was still working in China. He moved here to join Madam Tian when they planned on getting hitched.

The couple said that they will wait for Mr Wang's parents to pick an auspicious name for their daughter, who weighed in at 2.7kg.

They will receive a hamper of baby products from the hospital for having this year's first baby.

Just four seconds after Madam Tian and Mr Wang's daughter was born, baby boy Reyes Neo was delivered at Mount Alvernia Hospital to first-time parents, Madam Lee Hui Ling, 26, and Mr Neo Ching Liang, 33.

The pair, who met at work and married in 2017, had thought Reyes would be the last baby of 2018, as Madam Lee, a permanent resident who works as a money changer teller, had been admitted to the hospital early on Monday morning.

Reye's birth was extra special for the pair, said Mr Neo, as Madam Lee had a difficult pregnancy.

Doctors had found a blood clot in her placenta in her first trimester and in the later stages of her pregnancy, the baby was found to have a high chance of miscarriage or being born with Down syndrome.

"When the baby came out healthy, we were all very relieved and happy," said Mr Neo, a Singaporean casino supervisor, noting that Reyes weighed 3.1kg. "I just hope he will also grow up to be healthy and happy."

Other New Year's Day babies include Hayden Chai, who was born just two minutes after midnight.

The first child of cashier Lee Yean Hee, 31, and lab analyst Chai Vui Choi, 36, was delivered at National University Hospital.

Madam Lee went into labour at 6am on New Year's Eve.

"She was very strong, persevered all the way - she didn't even take any medicine to help her," said Mr Chai.

"I hope the baby will grow up to be a good and understanding kid, and eventually a good man."