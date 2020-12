Ms Christine Chen, 30, a part-time e-commerce operations assistant at online party decorations store Give Fun, preparing New Year helium balloons for customers at the company's warehouse office in Ubi Road 1 yesterday.

There were no fireworks at the New Year's Eve countdown at Marina Bay last night to minimise crowding in the area. Instead, fireworks were set off at 11 locations in the heartland to usher in the new year.