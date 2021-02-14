For Subscribers
Ringing in CNY abroad
With travel restrictions in place, returning to Singapore for Chinese New Year is not an option for many Singaporeans based overseas. The Sunday Times finds out how some of them are celebrating the festival in other countries.
Mrs Karen Lees, 34, who runs Mandarin Tree Chinese School in Haarlem, the Netherlands, welcomed Chinese New Year with 300 families this year - via Zoom.
The celebration, which was hosted by Mrs Lees and spanned six sessions in the weeks leading up to the festival, saw Singaporean children living overseas sing festive songs, play games and paint blossoms.