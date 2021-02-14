Ringing in CNY abroad

With travel restrictions in place, returning to Singapore for Chinese New Year is not an option for many Singaporeans based overseas. The Sunday Times finds out how some of them are celebrating the festival in other countries.

The Lai family all dressed up for Chinese New Year in Ontario, Canada, where they live. From left: Joel, 24; Ryan, 28, with his wife Jaime, 28; Mrs Marianne Lai and her husband David, both 60; Desiree, 21; and Justin, 26.
Mrs Karen Lees with her husband Michael and their children Maisie and Alexander in the Netherlands. Mrs Lees welcomed Chinese New Year on Zoom with more than 300 families around the world (right). She hosted the celebration over six sessions in the w
Mrs Karen Lees with her husband Michael and their children Maisie and Alexander in the Netherlands.PHOTO: COURTESY OF KAREN LEES
Mrs Lees welcomed Chinese New Year on Zoom with more than 300 families around the world (above). She hosted the celebration over six sessions in the weeks leading up to the festival.PHOTO: COURTESY OF KAREN LEES
Mrs Karen Lees, 34, who runs Mandarin Tree Chinese School in Haarlem, the Netherlands, welcomed Chinese New Year with 300 families this year - via Zoom.

The celebration, which was hosted by Mrs Lees and spanned six sessions in the weeks leading up to the festival, saw Singaporean children living overseas sing festive songs, play games and paint blossoms.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on February 14, 2021, with the headline 'Ringing in CNY abroad'.
