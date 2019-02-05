Ring in the new year at the CNY cabin

It was a Christmas cabin but with the help of Woodlands Housing Board residents, it has been transformed for Chinese New Year. The "snow-topped" log cabin in front of Block 178 Woodlands Street 13 now sports decorations such as Chinese couplets, the God of Fortune and Chinese lanterns.

Mr Tan Koon Tat, 58, told The Straits Times he took about a month from Christmas to make the changes. The carpenter has been putting up festive decorations for over 10 years, including for Deepavali and Hari Raya Aidilfitri. Some neighbours chipped in to help with the Chinese New Year makeover.

For this year's cabin, in conjunction with the Year of the Pig, he added a pig figure dressed as a God of Fortune, alongside a traditional human God of Fortune figure.

"This gives people two options. If they don't want to take pictures with the pig, they can take with the human God of Fortune," he said. He had sought feedback from Malay residents before constructing the pig decoration, and showed them some pictures of what he intended to put up. "They accepted it, as they said it was a Chinese tradition," said Mr Tan. "Also, the pig is done in a cartoonish style. I even added glasses to it."