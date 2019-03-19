Rider hurt in collision of PMDs

A personal mobility device (PMD) rider was injured after colliding with an electric scooter on Saturday evening. Footage of the incident shows the rider (in blue) of the PMD, which looks like an e-bicycle, crossing a road while the traffic light was in his favour before being hit by the e-scooter. The police said they were alerted to the accident along Pasir Ris Drive 1 towards Pasir Ris Drive 8 at around 8.20pm. The PMD rider, a 27-year-old man, was conscious when taken to Sengkang General Hospital. The police are investigating. The Active Mobility Act states that an individual must not ride a PMD on a road at any time. PMDs include kick scooters, electric scooters, unicycles and hoverboards, according to the Land Transport Authority website.