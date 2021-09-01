'Ride Safe' drive rolled out in Sembawang as more cycle amid pandemic

Mr Shafiq Arifin, who often cycles in his neighbourhood in Sembawang West, has had his fair share of near misses with other two-wheelers.

Some people do not keep to the left when cycling on shared paths, or do not check their blind spots when cutting across the often narrow pathway, he said.

Many also do not have front or rear lights, so it can be difficult to spot them at night, he added.

"Luckily, I have managed avoid collisions," said the 29-year-old, a public health officer.

Mr Shafiq was one of about 30 grassroots volunteers who were out yesterday to spread the word about safe cycling as part of a ground-up campaign launched in collaboration with the Singapore Kindness Movement, Sembawang Town Council and the Safe Cycling Task Force.

Dressed in yellow T-shirts bearing courtesy icon Singa the Lion and the tagline "Be Kind, Ride Safe", they gave out bright yellow drawstring bags to cyclists at hot spots around Sembawang West while reminding them to ride safely.

Ms Poh Li San, an MP for Sembawang GRC, was with the volunteers. She said congested footpaths and pedestrian safety have become a concern among residents in her ward of Sembawang West as more people have taken up cycling amid Covid-19.

Many who work in the industrial estates in Sembawang West live nearby and commute to their factories on bicycles. Meanwhile, there are also many grandparents who take their grandchildren to school in the neighbourhood.

"During rush hour, it gets quite bad" Ms Poh said.

While the Land Transport Authority has plans to add more cycling paths in her ward, this will take time.

"I thought instead of waiting... let's do something that promotes safety and a considerate cycling culture," she said.

"With enforcement, we are playing a cat and mouse game... so it is really down to education."

Volunteers will continue to patrol hot spots in the ward for the next couple of months.

Standees with key safety messages have been placed at these hot spots, and stickers with similar messages have been put on lift doors in the neighbourhood.

Over the next two weeks, volunteers will also engage workers from companies such as Seagate and Old Chang Kee, which have factories in Sembawang West.

Said Ms Poh: "It won't be perfect but hopefully it will help to some extent. I hope if this works here, we can do it nationally."