Revise funding scheme to help arts groups cope: NMP

More can be done to support arts groups amid the coronavirus outbreak, said Nominated MP Terence Ho yesterday.

Noting that arts sponsorship could be affected by an economic slowdown due to Covid-19, he suggested that the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth revise its Cultural Matching Fund scheme - to match not just the funds raised by arts groups, but also their income from sources such as ticket proceeds. The fund matches dollar-for-dollar cash given by private donors to registered charities in the arts and heritage sector.

The NMP also praised the Government's efforts to partner with the community in projects.

Last week, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat had said he would set aside $250 million to further this endeavour.

Of that sum, $20 million would be used to top up the Our Singapore Fund, which has supported more than 240 ground-up projects in areas such as heritage, arts and sports since 2016. A budget of $150 million - part of the $250 million - would also be set aside to expand successful ground-up projects.

Mr Ho said he was "heartened" by the news, and added: "I wonder how these funds can be further extended to help arts and culture companies and enterprises - to bring more Singaporeans together, groom and grow attendance and participation for the arts?"

He also praised members of the arts community who have been spreading messages of positivity amid the ongoing outbreak.

One such example was Ding Yi Music Company, which on Feb 14 streamed a Chinese chamber music and Mandopop concert on Facebook - days after its Happy Chinese New Year concert had been cancelled because of Covid-19. The online concert, titled Together We Stand, featured artists such as Joanna Dong and Tay Kexin.