Review of measures at care facilities after staff infections

Infection control measures at facilities for recovering coronavirus patients have come under review, following reports of infection among staff and volunteers there.

These workers, as well as those dispatched to dormitories, will be tested more frequently, said National Development Minister Lawrence Wong yesterday.

The authorities are also looking into how these individuals contracted the virus and checking for gaps in infection control measures.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that a radiographer had become the fourth person working at the Singapore Expo community care facility to come down with the virus.

Two nurses and a volunteer at the facility had also contracted the virus, with at least two more cases reported among officers who had served quarantine orders at various dormitories.

"We are investigating the various positive cases to better understand how transmission could have happened, whether it was from the patients, or because of staff interaction, or any other source of infection," Health Minister Gan Kim Yong told reporters at a virtual press conference yesterday.

His ministry will also be reinforcing the importance of infection control among ground staff, including healthcare workers, security personnel, cleaners and administrative staff.

"These are all potential risk areas," said Mr Gan who, with Mr Wong, jointly chairs the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19.

MOH's director of medical services Kenneth Mak said the ministry is also keeping an eye on support staff who have been dispatched to dormitories gazetted as isolation areas to keep essential services there running.

"We want to make sure that... they were properly trained in the use of personal protective equipment and that they were obeying and respecting the infection control measures," he said.

He added that the ministry will work with the inter-agency task force tackling the dormitory situation to carry out refresher training and inspections if necessary.

At dormitories, more physical distancing measures are being put in place to further protect healthcare staff, Associate Professor Mak said.

"While staff may be very disciplined in the use of protective equipment during their work periods, they must be equally vigilant during the periods when they are off work cycles - for example, during their breaks," he added.

"We are making sure that the message for them to continue with safe distancing and infection control measures continues, even during those off-work periods."