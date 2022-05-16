ST HeadSTart: Return To Office - A survival guide | How to make money in the metaverse

It’s a shorter work week thanks to today’s public holiday. Here is the best of The Straits Times’ personal finance and career coverage to get your week started. Sign up here to get weekly career and investment tips right into your inbox.
How home owners can cope with rising monthly mortgage payments
Some options you can consider include paying down the loan, extending the loan tenure or using more money from your CPF Ordinary Account.
What are ways to invest in the metaverse?
One report says the next chapter of the Internet could be worth as much as $18 trillion by 2030. These are some of the opportunities - and risks - for investors.
Small investors left high and dry in tech, crypto meltdown
Retail investors ramped up holdings of tech stocks and cryptocurrencies so they are feeling the hit from this bust.
8 Asian personalities who have embraced NFTs
See what's been bought or sold by celebrities like Taiwanese hip-hop artiste Jeffrey Huang, Mandopop stars Jay Chou and JJ Lin, Singaporean rapper Shigga Shay and South Korean musician-artist DJ Koo.
Financial giants tiptoe into TikTok
Major money managers like BlackRock and Fidelity are targeting the next generation of investors, aiming to help them wade through financial misinformation.
Looking forward to travelling again to audit business units
In this week's Me & My Career column, internal auditor Koh Yong Chuan shares about travelling to 20 cities in eight years for work, and about being able to influence a company's success.
Career conversion programme for HR professionals to launch
The initiative aims to reskill HR professionals for redesigned roles, taking into account new technology in the field.
Return to the office: How to deal with backstabbers, bad bosses and 'social rust'
Returning to the corporate jungle after almost two years of working from home? ST looks at seven challenges you may have to tackle.
Demand for co-working spaces rising as firms explore hybrid work
The trend is expected to continue with flexible work arrangements becoming increasingly embedded in more companies' employment policies.
Work Talk Podcast: Desk, don't go. Stay with me?
How much can hot-desking save? Is it suitable for everybody? How should workers respond when they lose their desks? ST's senior correspondent Krist Boo discusses the hot potato of hot-desking.