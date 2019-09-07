Retreat from globalisation a serious problem: Heng Swee Keat

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat (right) speaking at the Hindustan Times-MintAsia Leadership Summit moderated by Hindustan Times editor Sukumar Ranganathan at Shangri-La Hotel on Sept 6, 2019.
Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat yesterday reiterated the importance of free trade and why countries should support the multilateral trading system.

He said the retreat from globalisation worldwide is a very serious problem, and added that a key challenge for the global economy is developing a system that gives everyone room to grow.

Mr Heng was speaking during a dialogue at the HT-Mint Asia Leadership Summit organised by India's Hindustan Times newspaper.

He also outlined what countries can do to tackle growing inequality, including investing in education, training and retraining to meet changing economic structures.

