Retrace steps of early immigrants in new Tanjong Pagar heritage tour

SINGAPORE – Mysterious marriages for the deceased used to take place in Seng Wong Beo temple in Peck Seah Street in Tanjong Pagar.

Two paper doll effigies – representing the groom and the bride – would be offered food and presented with a paper house, complete with furnishings, from bereaved family members. The items would be placed on a paper bed at the end of the ghost marriage ritual, before being torched in an incinerator at the temple.

The temple had been carrying out this ritual, which cost about $1,000, for more than 100 years before it was stopped eight years ago.

A temple staff member, who declined to be named, said ghost couples were paired according to the cause of their death, for example, victims of miscarriages.

“Sometimes, the groom-to-be would even appear in a dream to tell his parents who he wanted to marry, and lead us to the address of the prospective bride,” she said, adding that some non-Chinese people also requested the service.

The 126-year-old temple is one of the highlights of the My Tanjong Pagar Heritage Tour launched by My Community, a non-profit organisation that champions community heritage.

The temple, founded in 1898, was frequented by early immigrants from China who mainly settled in Tanjong Pagar and Telok Ayer. It is unique for its traditional Chinese architecture that combines elements from both Buddhism and Taoism.

While the Provincial City God is the main deity housed in the temple, other deities such as the White Tiger General, Yama King and Azure Dragon are also worshipped there.

The new tour is the 16th heritage trail run by My Community, which has been organising free guided tours in various neighbourhoods since 2010, with the most popular ones in Tiong Bahru, Tanglin Halt and Alexandra.

Each tour can take up to 30 participants. There are about 30 tours, which are conducted in English, each month.

The Tanjong Pagar tour retraces the steps of immigrants who arrived here during colonial times, and visits landmarks reflecting Singapore’s success as a port and its growth to a First World nation.

Besides the temple, the trail includes Tanjong Pagar Plaza, home to several shops that have been operating for close to 40 years.

Mr Ronnie Ong, 73, is retiring in August after spending 44 years manning his shop, Quick Photo Distributor.

The complex used to be filled with textile merchants, goldsmiths and stationery shops, he said. Today, it is dominated by beauty services such as massage parlours and hair and nail salons.

“During the 80s, I could develop 500 rolls of film a day. I even had to work during Chinese New Year,” he said. “Today, I print only one or two photos a day, and mostly serve customers who want to have their passport photos taken.”