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Retired civil servant Pang Kin Keong to succeed Alan Chan as LTA chairman on Sept 1

Pang Kin Keong (left) is set to succeed Alan Chan Heng Loon as chairman of the Land Transport Authority Board in September.

SINGAPORE – Retired civil servant Pang Kin Keong will take over from Alan Chan Heng Loon as chairman of the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Sept 1.

Pang, along with 15 other board members, will serve a three-year term concluding on Aug 31, 2029 .

The appointments were made by Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow.

In a press release on Aug 31, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) said the board members “have been appointed for their experience and expertise across fields relevant to LTA’s responsibilities, including engineering, urban planning, finance, law and labour relations”.

As incoming chairman, Pang, 60, brings with him 35 years of public service experience, including serving as permanent secretary of MOT from July 2012 to August 2017.

He then held the position of permanent secretary for Home Affairs from September 2017 until his retirement from the administrative service on June 1 .

Pang has also been a member of the LTA board since April 1.

Outgoing chairman Chan, 73, has been at the helm since April 2016.

Under his leadership, Singapore’s rail network expanded significantly with the completion of the Downtown Line and the Circle Line, as well as the opening of the Thomson-East Coast Line, the MOT said.

Major projects such as the Jurong Region Line and the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link have also continued to advance, the ministry added.

During Chan’s tenure, the Singapore Rail Test Centre was established in 2025 to allow trains and rail systems to be tested locally, strengthening the nation’s rail engineering capabilities, said MOT.

In the same period, the LTA advanced the electrification of the public bus fleet, expanded electric vehicle charging infrastructure, developed autonomous vehicle initiatives, and expanded cycling paths and the Friendly Streets initiative in Singapore.

Thanking Chan for his service, the ministry credited him with steering the LTA through some of the most demanding periods for land transport, including the Covid-19 pandemic and global supply chain disruptions.

“Together with improvements to rail reliability, bus services and connectivity, these efforts have strengthened Singapore’s transport system and enhanced the daily commuting experience of Singaporeans,” the MOT said.

Among the 15 other board members, four are newly appointed, while five outgoing members are set to step down.

The new LTA board, helmed by Pang as chairman, comprises:

Michael Chin Yong Kok (deputy chairman), president of Mandai Wildlife Group

Bicky Bhangu, operating partner of Temasek Global Investments

(Newly appointed) Chan Tsan, chief executive of the Home Team Science and Technology Agency

Cheng Hsing Yao, group chief executive of GuocoLand

Cheong Chee Hoo, CEO of DSO National Laboratories

Deborah Ho, chairperson of BlackRock (Singapore)

Lau Boon Ping, deputy secretary of land, communications and technology at MOT

(Newly appointed) Yvonne Lim, chief planner at the Urban Redevelopment Authority

Ng Lang, CEO of LTA

Nagaraj Sivaram, chartered accountant

(Newly appointed) Phoon Kok Kwang, president of Singapore University of Technology and Design

Elaine Tay, partner at Rajah and Tann Singapore

(Newly appointed) Darren Teo, CEO of the Centre for Strategic Infocomm Technologies

Yeo Wan Ling, executive secretary at National Transport Workers’ Union

Zuraidah Abdullah, board director at Temasek Foundation

The outgoing board members are:

Richard Lim Cherng Yih, chairman of Synapxe and deputy chairman of LTA Board

Mohd Sa’at Abdul Rahman, president of the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore

Tan Thiam Soon, institute professor at the Singapore Institute of Technology

Hwang Yu-Ning, chief of urban innovation and excellence at the Ministry of National Development

Ng Chad-Son, CEO of the Defence Science and Technology Agency

The new LTA board appointments will take effect on Sept 1.