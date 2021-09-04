Retired businessman gives $500k to pocket money fund for 4th year

Retired businessman Loh Kiong Poot has donated $500,000 to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) for the fourth consecutive year.

In all, he has donated $2 million to the fund since 2018.

The 77-year-old told The Straits Times that he lives simply and finds joy in helping others.

"Why would I need so much money when I'm so old already? What can I do, where can I go, what can I eat?" said Mr Loh, whose son and two daughters are married, with children of their own.

"I have peace of mind when I help out those with financial difficulties, instead of still having the money when I kick the bucket."

The self-made businessman, who said two years ago that he hoped to make the donation a yearly affair, presented a cheque to the fund's chairman Warren Fernandez at Singapore Press Holdings' News Centre yesterday.

Mr Fernandez, who is editor-in-chief of SPH's English/Malay/ Tamil Media Group and editor of The Straits Times, said: "Mr Loh is a very generous regular donor who is willing to give his support when he hears about the need in the community. We really appreciate his generosity."

The retiree has never forgotten his own struggles to make ends meet when he was young. He said his parents divorced when he was five. When he was 14, he ran away from home and quit school.

He worked odd jobs, sometimes as a shop assistant at grocery stores and bookstores, living on about $20 a month. His nights were spent in a small shophouse owned by one of his employers.

Mr Loh went into the trading industry in 1974 and built up a business until his retirement in 1990 at the age of 47.

Since 1991, he has been donating to medical institutions such as Ren Ci Hospital, Singapore Chung Hwa Medical Institution and Singapore Thong Chai Medical Institution.

STSPMF provides pocket money to children from low-income families whose per capita gross monthly household income does not exceed $690. The funds raised go towards school pocket money disbursements and supporting the social and educational development of beneficiaries.

The fund disburses about $6 million each year, supporting about 10,000 needy students. Since it was started in 2000, it has helped more than 180,000 children and young people in need and disbursed over $85 million in total.

Mr Fernandez added: "Regular donations, whatever the amount, make a big difference in helping charities come up with long-term plans we can sustain."