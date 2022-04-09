Manpower crunch

Retail: Competition for local workers intensifies

The manpower crunch has escalated for the retail sector as local workers continue to shun its front-line jobs due to the long hours and shift work, even as other sectors compete for the same pool of workers, with employers expanding hiring to prepare for post-pandemic recovery.

Ms Rose Tong, executive director of the Singapore Retailers Association (SRA), said that while the relaxed safe management measures and easing of travel restrictions are good news for the retail sector, the manpower shortage and fight for local workers have intensified.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 09, 2022, with the headline Retail: Competition for local workers intensifies.

