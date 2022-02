The year-end festive boost helped Singapore's retailers end the year on a positive note.

Takings at the till grew 11.1 per cent for the whole of 2021, after three straight years of decline.

This was also a reversal of the 15.3 per cent drop in 2020, when the sector was battered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sales in December last year rose 6.7 per cent from the same month in 2020, above the expectations of some analysts.

