Restructuring will help in building up talent, says Iswaran

Singapore Press Holdings' restructuring exercise will not result in cutbacks but, on the contrary, will enable it to build on its capabilities and shore up talent, Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran said yesterday.

"The terms of the proposal, as I understand it as of now, is (that) you have the entire team move over... and therefore no attritions are intended," he said in Parliament.

He was responding to a question from Ms Nadia Ahmad Samdin (Ang Mo Kio GRC) on whether the transfer of SPH's media business to a company limited by guarantee (CLG) will lead to further downsizing.

In fact, the objective of this restructuring is more to build on SPH's existing capabilities, and to see how new talent can be attracted to augment the existing pool, he said.

The first order of business for SPH Media, which will come under the CLG if SPH share-holders give the go-ahead, would be to look at the aspect of hu-man resources.

"This must be given importance, and this is something that we, from the government perspective, think is critical," said the minister.

"It doesn't make sense to talk about quality journalism if you do not have the quality journalists and editors in the newsrooms. And that is key," he said.

Mr Iswaran added that the ability to attract, retain and develop journalistic talent can take the news media industry forward by allowing for the quality of news reporting to be boosted, and also for the media's analysis of global and local events to offer a distinctly Singapore perspective.

How this will be done is a question that the company itself must take forward, he added in response to Ms Jessica Tan (East Coast GRC), who asked about what is being done to ensure talent retention.

Yuen Sin