Restaurants hire cabbies to fulfil takeaway orders

Restaurants are so swamped with takeaway orders from those celebrating Chinese New Year at home that they have hired taxi drivers to deliver food, and are offering discounts for self-collection.

They have set up logistics teams to ensure things run smoothly and one has stopped taking orders for Chinese New Year's Eve on Thursday.

Families are allowed to have only eight unique visitors daily during the festive period and individuals cannot visit more than two households per day.

The government restrictions come amid concerns about possible spikes in Covid-19 infections after Chinese New Year.

Restaurants have reported a 10 to 15 per cent jump in takeaway orders for the festive period compared with last year.

To encourage customers to self-collect orders, Si Chuan Dou Hua is offering a 15 per cent discount while foodpanda is providing a 25 per cent discount off pick-up orders from Feb 15 to 28.

Foodpanda is also offering its riders incentives to book various shift timings during the festive season.

Chinese restaurant chain Peach Garden has even set up a logistics team of four to eight staff at each of its five outlets to focus on packing, route planning and delivery for takeaway orders.

Thermal bags are used to maintain the correct temperature and ensure food safety.

It has also tripled the number of drivers recruited for the festive period, with three to 10 stationed at each branch daily.

Mr Darren Yew, general manager of the Peach Garden Group of Restaurants, said it decided to form its own team of drivers to better manage deliveries.

"If we use other riders or drivers, it would be difficult for us to manage the delivery timing due to factors like availability of drivers and travelling time before drivers reach our restaurants for their pick-up," he added.

A Crystal Jade spokesman said its outlets have seen a 10 to 15 per cent rise in demand, especially for the takeaway set menu, yusheng, pen cai and roast meat dishes.

The restaurant chain has also embraced digitalisation to improve efficiency. She said: "When orders are received from various channels such as walk-in, e-store or delivery platform, they are captured in our system immediately.

"The kitchen and designated staff will be alerted to prepare the items accordingly at the required time and arrange for delivery."

The spokesman advised customers to order at least a week in advance.

A spokesman for Goodwood Park Hotel said a five-day advance order is required for all Chinese New Year takeaway and delivery orders at its Min Jiang restaurants.

Business has been so good for restaurant chain Si Chuan Dou Hua that it has stopped accepting orders for Chinese New Year's Eve.

It might also stop taking takeaway and delivery orders on the days after that.

Takeaway orders have risen 15 to 20 per cent compared with last year, the chain noted. It has hired about 10 cabbies to ensure dishes like yusheng, nian gao and pen cai are delivered punctually to customers.

Ms Linda Loke, the chain's director of restaurants, bars and events, said it started offering delivery services last year.

Because this year's takeaway pre-orders far outstripped last year's, drastic measures had to be taken.

She said: "We have 50 orders for Chinese New Year's Eve. And each order might include multiple dishes, which means we have to prepare several hundred meals.

"I want to ensure that all the orders, whether dine-in or takeaway, are up to our service levels.

"After all, this is Chinese New Year. We want all our guests to have a great celebration. So, even if there are more orders coming in, I will not take more than we can handle."

When The Sunday Times visited the kitchen at UOB Plaza 1 on Friday morning, the restaurant's 10 chefs and staff were preparing its six-course Treasures Chinese New Year Takeaway Set.

An assistant at the pantry sorted out the day's orders while a kitchen hand took care of the ingredients. Orders were shouted across the kitchen as three staff members rushed to prepare yusheng, nian gao and pen cai.

MS LINDA LOKE, director of restaurants, bars and events in restaurant chain Si Chuan Dou Hua. It has stopped accepting orders for Chinese New Year's Eve.

Consultant chef Peter Tsang, who whips up the steamed soon hock and pig trotter dishes for takeaway and flying noodles for dine-in, said: "This isn't the busiest period yet. Starting from the eve of Chinese New Year, I'll be cooking for 16 days straight. There's little to no rest but the staff understand."

By 11.30am, the order was assembled, checked, packed and carried by a staff from the 60th storey to a taxi driver downstairs who took it to a customer.

Ms Loke said the hired taxi drivers earn an average of $10 to $30 per trip based on delivery location.

The restaurant chain also bought three machines, each costing $3,000 from Anhui in China that seal takeaway boxes with a can lid.

Ms Loke said: "This Chinese New Year is particularly memorable as it brings along new challenges and experiences.

"Nonetheless, restaurants are striving to bring some happiness to customers this festive season so they can still enjoy dishes safely in their homes."

