Restaurant worker one of two new cases in community

A Korean man, 24, who works at the Azur restaurant in Crowne Plaza Changi Airport was among the two unlinked community cases announced yesterday.

The work permit holder has also preliminarily tested positive for the more infectious B117 strain of Covid-19 and is pending further confirmatory tests.

He delivered pre-packed meals to air crew and hotel guests, but did not interact with diners at the restaurant, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The man's infection was detected during rostered routine testing last Saturday. He was tested again on Monday. That same day, he developed acute respiratory infection symptoms.

His test result came back positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

His serological test result came back negative, indicating that this is likely a current infection, said MOH.

The other community case is a 31-year-old Filipino work permit holder who arrived from the Philippines on Dec 4 and served his stay-home notice (SHN) until Dec 18. His pre-departure test on Dec 1 and test on Dec 14 during SHN were both negative.

He is employed by Singapore General Hospital but has yet to start work.

As part of his pre-employment health screening, he was tested for Covid-19 on Tuesday and his test result came back positive.

His serological test result also came back positive, which indicates a likely past infection.

There were also 29 imported cases confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 58,780.

Update on cases

New cases: 31 Imported: 29 (1 Singaporean, 2 PRs, 1 dependant's pass holder, 5 work pass holders, 16 work permit holders, 1 special pass holder, 3 short-term visit pass holders) In community: 2 (2 work permit holders) In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 12 (5 unlinked cases) Active cases: 210 In hospitals: 64 (1 in ICU) In community facilities: 146 Deaths: 29 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 58,526 Discharged yesterday: 24 TOTAL CASES: 58,780

They comprise one Singaporean, two permanent residents, one dependant's pass holder, five work pass holders, 16 work permit holders, one special pass holder and three short-term visit pass holders.

They tested positive while in isolation or serving SHN after their arrival in Singapore, said MOH. They had travelled from several countries including Britain, India and Indonesia.

MOH also said yesterday that stores in Plaza Singapura, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, Junction 8 and Food Paradise @ NTU Canteen 2 are among places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community went up from two cases in the week before to 12 cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community also rose from two cases in the week before to five in the past week.

A total of 64 patients are in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit, while 146 are recuperating in community facilities.