Restaurant 'rivals' join hands to promote their Hinghwa heritage

Restaurant moguls Fong Chi Chung of Putien Holdings and Andrew Tjioe of TungLok Group could have been fierce business rivals, but the friends of 20 years share a strong bond through their passion for food and their Hing-hwa heritage.

Mr Fong, 54, founder of the Putien chain of restaurants, established the Singapore Puxian Entrepreneurs Network, inaugurated in February last year, to unite Hinghwa people - whose ancestors are from Putian in China's eastern Fujian province - and promote their culture and heritage.

Mr Fong, who was born in Putian, persuaded Mr Tjioe, 63, president and chief executive of food and beverage powerhouse TungLok, to join him.

Mr Tjioe is now vice-president of the association, which has been renamed the Singapore Puxian (Hinghwa) Network to attract those who are not entrepreneurs.

In December, the association launched a Chinese book titled Notable Hinghwa People In Singapore, which features 55 Hinghwa people, including Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Lippo Group founder Mochtar Riady, Far East Organization brothers Ng Chee Siong and Ng Chee Tat, and artistes Mark Lee and Moses Lim.

The book is available at leading bookstores and Putien restaurants at $50.

The association will release an English book titled Hinghwa - The History And Stories Of The Hinghwa People on June 3, to coincide with its Dragon Boat Festival celebrations. The book is written by association member Jason Ong, and will be launched by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong at Furama RiverFront hotel.

Mr Tjioe said the English publication is important in helping the second and third generations of Hinghwa immigrants learn more about their ancestry.

There is also a dearth of English research materials on Hinghwa, added Mr Tjioe, whose late father came from Putian.

Mr Tjioe himself was born in Indonesia and while he understands the Hinghwa dialect, he does not speak it well.

"Given our multicultural society, the English title also helps us to connect with other dialects and races here," he added.

With the borders reopening, tours to their ancestral home in Putian are being planned.

The restaurateurs are also working on a Hinghwa food and cultural festival to be held early next year.

"Food unites people," Mr Fong said, adding that he started his first Putien eatery to bring Hinghwa people together and to introduce his home town's dishes to other communities.

"It was not purely a commercial decision," he said.

"I had well-meaning friends who told me that setting up a Japanese restaurant would be more profitable than promoting little-known Hinghwa dishes."

It was this passion for his hometown cuisine that made him hang on to his first outlet in Kitchener Road, which made losses for three years after it opened in 2000.

With help and support from the Hinghwa community, the restaurant's reputation soon spread far and wide, leading to the successful regional chain of about 90 restaurants today in 19 Asian cities.

Mr Fong recounted an incident where a man brought his elderly father in a wheelchair to the Kitchener Road restaurant and asked to speak to him after tasting the food.

On hearing Mr Fong's native Hinghwa dialect, the elderly man wept.

It was when Mr Tjioe's late father took him to the restaurant for a meal that Mr Tjioe and Mr Fong became acquainted.

The Hinghwa community first arrived in Singapore in the late 19th century from Putian.

Putian, thought to be the birthplace of sea goddess Mazu, is also known as Henghua or Henghwa, Hin Ann and Puxian.

The early immigrants here were mostly involved in the transportation trade - as rickshaw pullers and trishaw riders, and later as taxi drivers and car mechanics.

The network has more than 300 members.