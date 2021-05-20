Restaurant probed for selling dish with pig blood curd

A Thai restaurant is under investigation for the illegal sale and possession of pig blood curd, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said.

Last Friday, the agency conducted an operation at the restaurant in Golden Mile Tower after receiving information about it. The operation found the restaurant selling a dish containing pig blood curd.

Unsold pre-packed pig blood curd was also seized.

Such products are banned in Singapore because animal blood may contain diseases, said the SFA. Unhygienic harvesting of the blood can also lead to the introduction of pathogens which can cause disease.

As illegally imported food products are from unknown sources, they can pose a food safety risk, said the SFA.

It advised anyone who discovers the sale of illegal food products to provide feedback at sfa.gov.sg/feedback or to call the SFA Contact Centre at 6805-2871.

Those who illegally import and sell pig blood products can be fined up to $50,000 and jailed for a maximum of two years on the first conviction.

On a subsequent conviction, they can be fined up to $100,000 and jailed for three years.