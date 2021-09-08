Residents say clutter in corridor fuelled Telok Blangah blaze

Smelling something burning, Mr Supardye Supono opened the door of his flat to a pitch-black corridor filled with smoke, and realised a fire had broken out.

The 36-year-old pest control worker and his wife dashed down the stairs to escape the blaze, which occurred at Block 3 Telok Blangah Crescent at around 8pm on Monday.

"My wife suffered an asthma attack from the smoke and had to go to the hospital. She was discharged only at 3am," said Mr Supardye, who lives on the ninth storey, where the fire broke out.

The blaze was put out by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which is investigating its cause.

Over 100 residents were evacuated from the ninth to top floors of the 12-storey block. Four people were taken to hospital, and three were discharged as at last night.

Residents said the fire was fuelled by piles of cardboard boxes, potted plants and furniture at the lift landing. They added that the items had been there for years.

They said the items belonged to Madam Sariffah Alwiyah Syed Muhammad, 63, who lives in the unit closest to the lift lobby where the fire broke out. Other clutter along the long common corridor outside her unit made it difficult to walk past, neighbours said.

Yesterday The Straits Times observed that the area outside Madam Sariffah's flat was lined with pieces of cardboard, boxes and plastic bags strewn on top of a wooden chest of drawers.

When asked why she kept all the items, the housewife said it was not because she was a hoarder. Some of the items were given by people who wanted to help her, she said.

She said she intended to donate some items to an orphanage.

Mr Supardye, who lives two doors away from her, said: "Many people have been lodging complaints to the town council about the clutter for about a year now, but nothing has been done so far."

Tanjong Pagar Town Council, which oversees the block, told ST it was aware of this unit, as the mother and son living there have severe hoarding issues. The council helped declutter the corridor area and fumigate the unit in April.

Mr Chong Peng Teck, 70, a cleaner who lives in the unit opposite Madam Sariffah, said: "She is a friendly neighbour, but we've asked her to get rid of her clutter so many times to no avail. She brings back shoes, fans and even chairs."

Madam Sariffah, who has lived in the rental unit for over 10 years with her 43-year-old unemployed son, said: "I'm not going to put things outside my flat any more - it's a hazard and I don't like it."