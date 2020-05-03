Residents of condominiums may exercise in common areas from May 5

Residents living in strata-titled residential properties such as condominiums will be able to exercise within the common areas of these private developments from May 5, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said yesterday.

They can use areas such as footpaths but must continue to practise safe distancing.

All sports and recreational facilities within these private residential developments, such as playgrounds, pools, gyms, barbecue pits and clubhouses, are to remain closed.

The same rules that apply in public areas will also apply within these developments. These include having to wear a mask and not walking together in groups.

Some condo residents previously flouted the mask requirement and safe distancing rules because they felt that the security guards could not enforce those rules.

So far, the Building and Construction Authority has fined four condo residents and an Amber Road condo for violations such as breaching safe distancing rules and not wearing a mask at the main entrance of the condo.

Exercising within condominium compounds has been prohibited since April 8 to prevent crowding within enclosed spaces.

Enforcement officers will continue to conduct periodic checks and inspections. Mr Wong said: "We also expect the (management corporation strata title) and the managing agents to do their part. They can appoint security guards to go in and to also ensure that... the rules are properly enforced within the condominium grounds."

Janice Tai