Residents evacuated as fire breaks out in Woodlands flat

Ten residents and two cats were evacuated after a fire broke out at Block 437 Woodlands Street 41 yesterday morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a post on Facebook that it was alerted to the fire at about 11.10am.

Firefighters arrived to find thick smoke billowing from a flat on the ground floor.

They entered the unit and used a water jet to put out the blaze in the master bedroom, where some of the contents were on fire. Photos in the SCDF post show a bed with what appears to be the burnt remnants of a mattress, in a charred room. Two cats were rescued from the unit.

The police evacuated about 10 residents from other units on the second to the sixth floors, the post said.

The occupant of the unit, who had evacuated the flat before the SCDF arrived, was assessed for smoke inhalation but refused to be taken to hospital.

No other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated.