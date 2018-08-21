Heroes Among Us: Rescuing kids from a life of darkness

SINGAPORE - When she found out that some girls in a Batam orphanage were headed for a "life on the dark side", Ms Elizabeth Phua felt that she had to do more.

That was in January 2015, when she was volunteering at Radmila Children’s Home in Batam, an island with a thriving sex trade.

“I was told that there would be ‘jobs’ for the girls when they leave the orphanage,” said the 51-year-old.

Two months later, the mother of two started Rainbow Connection to find jobs for children who are orphans or from single-parent households.

With the help of a professional baker, she started a baking programme. In August that year, she secured internships at Holiday Inn Resort Batam.

Since then, Ms Phua and her team of 25 volunteers have offered the baking programme, a Zumba class and music lessons to other underprivileged children in Batam.

“Today, we can lead these children who have left the orphanage to the right path and not to be on the dark side,” said Ms Phua, who now works as a freelance decoupage artist.

Ms Phua and her team at Rainbow Connection are featured in the eighth episode of our Heroes Among Us video series.

